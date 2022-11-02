Gov't proposes law lowering criminal age limit by 1 year to 13
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Wednesday put up a pre-legislation notice about a law revision on lowering the age of criminal responsibility by one year from the current 14, officials said Wednesday.
Currently, minors aged between 10 and 14 -- referred to as criminal minors -- cannot be convicted of a crime in South Korea. If such children commit offenses, they are referred to community service programs or youth correction institutions.
Under the new revised law, criminal minors will exclude 13-year-olds, and they will be subject to criminal punishment if they commit a crime.
The new law comes in line with an earlier campaign pledge by President Yoon Suk-yeol to lower the criminal age limit by two years to 12.
