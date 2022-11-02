Go to Contents
Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince could visit S. Korea this month

13:52 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could visit South Korea this month after initially shelving the plan, officials said Wednesday.

The visit is being arranged for after a Group of 20 summit slated for Nov. 15-16 in Indonesia, which the crown prince is reportedly planning to attend, according to the presidential and diplomatic officials.

"Prince Mohammed's schedule is very much subject to change, so we have to see until the end," one presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

A visit had been reported to be in the works before being shelved last month for reasons that were not clear.

Prince Mohammed is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and news of his possible visit had sparked interest among South Korean businesses eager to win construction projects in Neom, a Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.

This AFP photo shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

