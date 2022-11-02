S. Korea closes some air routes in East Sea after N. Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday closed some of its air routes in the East Sea after one of multiple missiles fired by North Korea landed near the South's Ulleung Island.
North Korea fired about a dozen missiles earlier in the day, with one of them having landed less than 60 kilometers off the South's coast. It is the first time for a North Korean missile to have landed near the South's waters.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said some air routes in the East Sea would be closed from 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 2 to 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 3.
The ministry has advised local airlines to take a detour to ensure passenger safety in the routes to the United States and Japan.
Currently, airlines offer 33 flights via the East Sea -- 32 bound for the U.S. and one for Japan.
