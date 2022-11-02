(G)I-dle debuts on Billboard 200 at No. 71
14:05 November 02, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Girl group (G)I-dle has entered the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time with its mini album "I Love."
The K-pop group's fifth EP, "I Love," released last month, ranked No. 71 on this week's Billboard 200 albums chart, according to the chart published by U.S. Billboard Magazine on Tuesday (local time).
The EP's main track, "Nxde," ranked No. 50 on Billboard's Global 200 songs listing.
The quintet has released several popular songs, including "Latata" (2018), "Senorita" (2019), "Oh My God" (2020), "Dumdi Dumdi" (2020) and "Hwaa" (2021) since its debut in 2018.
