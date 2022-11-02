Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military general #Taipei Mission

Former military general likely to be tapped as head of S. Korean Mission in Taipei

15:32 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A former military general is likely to be appointed as the new head of the South Korean Mission in Taipei, according to informed sources Wednesday.

The South Korean government is reviewing the appointment of the unspecified former general, who previously served as a chief of staff at one of the country's military branches, as the new head at the South Korean representative office in Taipei, sources said.

If appointed, the designation will be considered rare, as the post has usually been held by career diplomats or scholars.

The Korean Mission in Taipei has served as the de-facto embassy for South Korea in Taiwan since 1993, when the two countries severed diplomatic ties following the establishment of such ties between Seoul and Beijing the previous year.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK