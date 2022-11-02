Former military general likely to be tapped as head of S. Korean Mission in Taipei
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A former military general is likely to be appointed as the new head of the South Korean Mission in Taipei, according to informed sources Wednesday.
The South Korean government is reviewing the appointment of the unspecified former general, who previously served as a chief of staff at one of the country's military branches, as the new head at the South Korean representative office in Taipei, sources said.
If appointed, the designation will be considered rare, as the post has usually been held by career diplomats or scholars.
The Korean Mission in Taipei has served as the de-facto embassy for South Korea in Taiwan since 1993, when the two countries severed diplomatic ties following the establishment of such ties between Seoul and Beijing the previous year.
