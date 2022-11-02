Hankook Tire & Technology Q3 net profit up 19 pct to 220.7 bln won
15:24 November 02, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 220.7 billion won (US$155.6 million), up 19 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 192.4 billion won, up 6.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 25.7 percent to 2.29 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 131.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
