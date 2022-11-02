Korea Zinc Inc Q3 net income down 64.9 pct to 70.3 bln won
15:44 November 02, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 70.3 billion won (US$49.6 million), down 64.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 150.6 billion won, down 43.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13.7 percent to 2.74 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 202.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword