SK Ie Technology swings to red in Q3

16:13 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 25 billion won (US$17.6 million), shifting from a profit of 36.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 22 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 41.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.1 percent to 135.3 billion won.

The operating loss was 197.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
