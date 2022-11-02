Security tourism halted in western border areas after North's missile provocation
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The operation of security-related tourism spots was completely suspended in South Korea's western border areas Wednesday following North Korea's highly provocative missile launches earlier in the day, officials said.
According to the municipality of Paju, close to the border with North Korea, the operation of Dora Observatory, the Third Tunnel and Imjingak Peace Gondola was all halted and visitor access was controlled there hours after the North's missile provocation
Paju's security-themed tour destinations have been popular among visitors wanting to peer into the reclusive communist state.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired about 10 missiles, including one that landed close to South Korean territorial waters.
The Paju city government also banned South Korean farmers' entry into the Unification Village and other areas in the civilian control zone near the inter-Korean border, though the ban was lifted at 1:40 p.m.
Officials said residents of Paju's border areas are now paying close attention to the inter-Korean situation while calmly continuing their daily lives.
"Border area residents are continuing their farming work without much agitation because North Korea's provocations are not rare," a Paju resident said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)