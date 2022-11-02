Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Indonesia #KF-21

Indonesia resumes payment for joint fighter development project with S. Korea

22:39 November 02, 2022

JAKARTA, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia has resumed payment for its share of the cost for a joint fighter development project with South Korea, an informed source said Wednesday, nearly four years after Jakarta stopped its payments.

Indonesia's Ministry of Defense made a payment of 9.4 billion won (US$6.6 million) to the South Korean government the previous day for the development project of the KF-21 jet, the source said.

Launched in 2015, the 8.8-trillion-won project seeks to develop the 4.5th-generation fighter to replace South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.

Indonesia has agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost as a partner country. Despite the deal, the country had halted payments since January 2019 and is estimated to have overdue payments of about 800 billion won.

In July, the KF-21 successfully carried out its first flight test.

South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet flies during its first test flight over the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing base in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 19, 2022, in this photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK