N. Korea supplying 'significant number of artillery shells' to Russia for use in Ukraine: White House
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is supplying a large number of artillery shells to Russia for use in the latter's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman said Wednesday.
John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also said the North is trying to cover up its shipments by disguising their true destination.
"In September, North Korea publicly denied that it intended to provide ammunition to Russia," Kirby said in a virtual press briefing.
"However, our information indicates that the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia's war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells," he added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)