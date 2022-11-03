S. Korea captain Son Heung-min to undergo facial surgery, World Cup status in doubt
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery after suffering a fracture around his lefty eye, his Premier League club has announced, throwing the star's status for the upcoming FIFA World Cup into doubt.
Spurs made the announcement Wednesday (London time), some 24 hours after Son sustained the injury during the first half of the team's Group D match at Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.
Son's face struck the right shoulder of defender Chancel Mbemba in an aerial battle. The South Korean star left the pitch with his left eye nearly swollen shut and his nose bleeding.
"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course," Tottenham said in a statement posted on their website.
The club did not provide a timeline for Son's rehab, but the procedure casts a cloud over South Korea's chances at the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar later this month.
The big tournament opens Nov. 20, and South Korea's first Group H match against Uruguay is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Son, 30, is South Korea's captain and the team's most dangerous offensive weapon. He played in the past two World Cups and is trying to become just the second South Korean man, after Park Ji-sung, to score at three consecutive World Cups.
He has 35 goals in 104 international caps for South Korea.
In the 2021-2022 season, Son became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot, as he shared the scoring lead with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at 23 goals apiece. He finished 11th in the Ballon d'Or voting last month, the highest position ever by an Asian in the annual race for the world's top player.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)