Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- North Korea fires ballistic missile over Northern Limit Line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- North Korea launches first firing of ballistic missile over Northern Limit Line (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Agency shift responsibility of crowd control to district police officers (Donga Ilbo)
-- North Korea fires ballistic missile over Northern Limit Line near Sokcho in military provocation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- North Korea fires ballistic missile over Northern Limit Line for 1st time since division of two Koreas (Segye Times)
-- North Korea's missile falls past Northern Limit Line; South Korea's military fires back (Chosun Ilbo)
-- North Korea's missile flies past Northern Limit Line for 1st time since division of two Koreas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police took no action for 5 hours 40 minutes after first SOS call asking for crowd control was received (Hankyoreh)
-- North Korea fires missile over Northern Limit Line while South Korea mourns over Itaewon disaster (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Redemption of dollar bond postponed, pouring cold water on market again (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- North Korea fires missile over Northern Limit Line, lands in waters near Sokcho (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North fires SRBM (short range ballistic missile) at Ulleung (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North tests grieving South with barrage of artillery, missiles (Korea Herald)
-- Police in hot seat for inadequate response to Halloween tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)