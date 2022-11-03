Korean-language dailies

-- North Korea fires ballistic missile over Northern Limit Line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Agency shift responsibility of crowd control to district police officers (Donga Ilbo)

-- North Korea's missile falls past Northern Limit Line; South Korea's military fires back (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Police took no action for 5 hours 40 minutes after first SOS call asking for crowd control was received (Hankyoreh)

-- Redemption of dollar bond postponed, pouring cold water on market again (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- North Korea fires missile over Northern Limit Line, lands in waters near Sokcho (Korea Economic Daily)

