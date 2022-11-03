(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 3)

Even if North Korea escalates tensions, South Korea cannot surrender to its belligerency. In response to the provocation, our fighter jets took off and fired a number of air-to-ground missiles toward North Korea. Such a proportional response based on reciprocity is a proper step for our military to take. The JCS must draw up even more precise response plans for every possible scenario. We can prevent North Korea from making a misjudgment only by reinforcing our joint response posture. South Korea must reaffirm the U.S. extended deterrence whenever chances are available, including the South-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Washington.