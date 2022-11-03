SK Innovation Q3 net income down 65.5 pct to 175.2 bln won
09:32 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 175.2 billion won (US$122.7 million), down 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 704 billion won, up 5.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 82.5 percent to 22.75 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 194.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
