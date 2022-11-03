Hybe Q3 net profit up 90.9 pct to 94.9 bln won
09:55 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 94.9 billion won (US$66.6 million), up 90.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 60.6 billion won, down 7.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.6 percent to 445.5 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 48.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword