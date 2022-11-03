S. Korean foreign minister, ex-Japanese PM discuss ways to improve bilateral ties
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso in Seoul on Thursday and exchanged views on ways to improve bilateral relations frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was on a visit here as head of a Japan-South Korea cooperation committee established in 1969 following the normalization of relations between the neighboring countries.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Park expressed hope for "listening to good opinions" in order to find "reasonable solutions" in resolving longstanding disputes between Seoul and Tokyo.
On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Aso and asked him to help promote the development of bilateral relations, according to Yoon's office.
