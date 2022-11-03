Korean Series contestants getting mixed results from cleanup hitters

On one hand, the SSG Landers employ Han Yoo-seom as their cleanup. He is the textbook cleanup hitter, at least by an old-school definition, a hulking slugger listed at 190 centimeters and 105 kilograms who mashes and strikes out a ton. The right fielder led his club with 100 RBIs and 33 doubles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season, while ranking second with 21 home runs and third with a .478 slugging percentage.

