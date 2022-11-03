BGF Retail Q3 net income up 40.6 pct to 69.3 bln won
15:45 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 69.3 billion won (US$48.7 million), up 40.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 91.5 billion won, up 31.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.9 percent to 2.05 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
