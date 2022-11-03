Ruling party chief says Seoul-Tokyo security cooperation more important than ever
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party leader Chung Jin-suk stressed the importance of security cooperation between South Korea and Japan on Thursday, saying it has become more important than ever in the face of Pyongyang's intensifying nuclear threats.
"Reflecting on the grave security circumstances, the importance of security cooperation between South Korean and Japan should be emphasized more than ever," Chung of the People Power Party told a news conference ahead of an annual general meeting of the parliamentary friendship union between the two countries.
Claiming North Korea's missile provocations cannot be overlooked, Chung called for South Korea to deal with the North in a "resolute" manner.
Chung noted the two countries are moving to mend their ties frayed over historic issues, like wartime forced labor, and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
"Flights connecting Gimpo and Haneda airports have resumed, and there have been measures to expand exchanges by normalizing visa waivers," Chung said. "The leaders of the two countries have secured the momentum to recover their trust and confirmed their determination for this goal."
"It is undeniably true that historic issues of discord remain," the ruling party chief said. "The countries should strive to find a point of agreement through diplomatic channels and find a resolution through joint efforts."
