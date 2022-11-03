S. Korea in talks to arrange meeting between Yoon, Vietnamese president
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam are in talks to arrange a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the presidential office said Thursday, following a report that Phuc plans to make a state visit to Seoul next month.
"There are many things that need to be coordinated between countries when it comes to diplomatic events, so I'd like to ask you to wait until we have an official announcement," a presidential official told reporters when asked to confirm the report.
Another official told Yonhap News Agency on the meeting, "We still have to wait and see."
Phuc is the second-highest ranking official in Vietnam.
