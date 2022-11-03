Yoon's office open to other options if police inspection of crowd crush response leaves doubts
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday "various other options" could be considered if the police's internal investigation into what went wrong in its response to the Halloween crowd crush fails to satisfy the public.
The comment by a presidential official comes as critics have questioned the reliability of an inspection and investigation conducted by the police into its own agency.
"We trust that the police are looking at this issue sternly enough to expose its own faults with particular determination," the official told reporters.
"If, despite that, there are public suspicions remaining, I believe we could think about various other options," the official added.
The main opposition Democratic Party has called for a parliamentary investigation into the case, while the ruling People Power Party has called for restoring the prosecution's investigative powers through a revision of a law that limits them.
