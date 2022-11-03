(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S.-S. Korea's decision to extend air drills as 'dangerous and false choice'
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday denounced South Korea and United States' decision to extend their joint combined air exercise as a "very dangerous and false choice."
"It was reported that the U.S. and South Korea decided to extend the combined air drill Vigilant Storm," Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. "It is a very dangerous and false choice."
"The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase," he added.
South Korea's Air Force earlier announced plans to extend the five-day massive air exercise of the allies that kicked off Monday, following the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The Vigilant Storm is the allies' first massive joint air drills in nearly five years, with more than 240 aircraft, including stealth jets, mobilized, over the skies of the peninsula amid growing speculation that Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test soon. The exercise was set to run through Friday.
In apparent protest against the air exercise, Pak threatened Seoul and Washington to "face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history" in a statement released at Tuesday midnight.
On Wednesday and Thursday, North Korea fired a series of missiles, including an ICBM, believed to be a Hwasong-17.
Although the ICBM was apparently ended in failure following the second stage separation, it marked the North's seventh firing of an ICBM this year and the first since late May.
Hours after the North's ICBM firing, South Korea's military made the announcement on the decision to extend the joint drill but did not provide details on until when the drills will be carried out.
