06:53 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise in response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police planned to 'self-investigate' without raiding Seoul agency, Yongsan station (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM, launches more missiles overnight (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea plays ICBM card again; S. Korea, U.S. counter by extending combined exercise (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM capable of striking U.S. mainland (Segye Times)
-- '90 minutes of mystery' with Yongsan police chief; Seoul monitoring office absent (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police ignored request for reinforcements, refused to mobilize riot squad on standby (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM this time; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Open competition in electricity market; KEPCO to cut down deficits (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Day after barrage of 23 missiles, North fires 3 more (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. extend aerial drills following suspected ICBM launch (Korea Herald)
-- NK's ICBM launch ends in failure (Korea Times)
(END)

