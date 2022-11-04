(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 4)

The missile fell in international waters, but it was very close to South Korean territory. It landed just 57 kilometers from Sokcho, Gangwon Province. An air raid alert was issued for Ulleung Island in the East Sea. North Korea effectively trespassed into South Korea, though the missile landed in international waters. This cannot be viewed as anything but intentional. It is concerning that Pyongyang seems to be baring its intention to turn the Korean Peninsula into a stage for armed collision. A stern response is required.