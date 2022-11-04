(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 4)

Look at the way residents on Ulleung Island behaved after an air-raid siren went off when the ballistic missile fell into international waters near the Sokcho city Wednesday. They were confused over how to respond to attacks from North Korea. People in other regions would have shown the same reaction. If such attacks had caught the country off guard, it would have resulted in massive casualties and damage. The government must double-check its civil defense emergency management plan and let citizens be fully aware of the guidelines before it is too late.

