Land minister to visit Saudi Arabia to help win construction deals
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's land and transport minister will visit Saudi Arabia to attend a road show for Korean companies and help them win local construction projects, the ministry said Friday.
Minister Won Hee-ryong will leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday night to participate in the road show, meet officials of local construction firms and visit the Neom smart city construction site in Tabuk Province, northwestern Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
In the One Team Korea road show on Sunday, Korean companies plan to promote their expertise and track records in overseas construction, IT, smart city and smart farm projects.
Won is scheduled to return home Wednesday.
(END)