S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 2nd day amid 'twindemic' worries

09:46 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the second straight day Friday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this winter.

The country reported 43,449 new COVID-19 infections, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,760,701, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload fell to 46,896 on Thursday from 54,766 a day earlier.

The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

The country added 35 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,315. The number of critically ill patients stood at 304, up from 290 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022, shows a COVID-19 testing center in Songpa, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

