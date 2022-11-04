(LEAD) New infections below 50,000 for 2nd day amid 'twindemic' worries
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 3 paras; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the second straight day Friday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 43,449 new COVID-19 infections, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,760,701, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections fell to 46,896 on Thursday from 54,766 a day earlier.
The country added 35 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,315. The number of critically ill patients stood at 304, up from 290 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
Health authorities have recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.
South Korea's virus curve has been on a general decline since peaking at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.
The government plans to release its outlook on COVID-19 infections and countermeasures to keep the pandemic under control Wednesday.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)