S. Korean military to hold annual Taegeuk drills next week

10:12 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Friday it will conduct its annual computer-simulated Taegeuk training next week to boost operational capabilities against threats from North Korea.

The four-day command post exercise, scheduled to kick off Monday, will focus on training operational capabilities against various threats, including those from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and its recent provocations, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The defensive drills, which do not incorporate field training, focus on strengthening capabilities in crisis management and the ability to transition into wartime. It will involve the operational commands of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The emblem of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff is shown in this undated file image provided by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

