Navy chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss cooperation, joint defense posture
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The chiefs of the Navies of South Korea and the United States met Friday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the combined defense posture, officials here said.
The meeting between Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho and his U.S. counterpart, Adm. Michael Gilday, took place at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the South Korean Navy.
The two sides shared the view that the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula was serious due to North Korea's unrelenting provocations and agreed to further strengthen the combined defense posture, it added.
They also discussed ways for cooperation in various areas, such as cybersecurity, education and training. Gilday reaffirmed the U.S. commitment and efforts for the defense of South Korea, Lee's office added.
