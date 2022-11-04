Kumho Petro Chemical Q3 net profit down 65.1 pct to 210.8 bln won
14:28 November 04, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 210.8 billion won (US$148.9 million), down 65.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 63.1 percent on-year to 230.5 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.6 percent to 1.88 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 207.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
