Yoon, German president vow close cooperation against N.K. threats
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday shared their concern about North Korea's recent missile tests and agreed to work closely together to respond to the North's nuclear and missile programs.
The two discussed a range of issues, including the North Korean threat, cooperation on supply chains and the war in Ukraine, during talks at the presidential office in Seoul, both leaders told reporters following the talks. Steinmeier is in the country on a three-day official visit.
"We shared our serious concern over North Korea's recent repeated missile provocations and agreed to cooperate closely to draw a united response from the international community in the event North Korea carries out an additional grave provocation," Yoon said.
North Korea launched dozens of missiles this week as South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills that the regime views as rehearsals for an invasion. One missile landed near South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War, while another appeared to have been an unsuccessful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, officials said. North Korea has also been expected to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test soon.
Yoon said Germany can offer many lessons to the two Koreas as a nation that previously experienced division and reunification, and that he and Steinmeier agreed to strengthen cooperation to improve the human rights situation in the North.
"I share the concern the president expressed about the Korean Peninsula," Steinmeier said through an interpreter, noting North Korea has fired off missiles at an unprecedented rate since the start of the year. "Let me be clear that we cannot accept such tensions. And I believe the responsibility for this situation lies solely with the regime in Pyongyang."
Steinmeier accused the North of repeatedly violating U.N. Security Council resolutions with its missile tests and threatening international security.
"We clearly condemn these ballistic missile launches and urge North Korea to quickly abide by the U.N. Security Council resolutions and quickly agree to dialogue," he said.
The German president expressed his "deep respect" for Yoon's "audacious plan," an initiative he unveiled in the early months of his administration to provide massive economic and political aid in exchange for a denuclearization commitment from the North.
"I express my respect for the efforts to resume denuclearization discussions, and Germany will continue to support such efforts in the future," he said. "North Korea must now, as before, make efforts toward irreversible, verifiable and complete denuclearization ... and South Korea and Germany must work together in that regard."
The two leaders said their discussions touched on a wide range of subjects, including securing stable supply chains and enhancing energy security.
"I also expressed concern over the strengthening of protectionism in Europe and asked that Germany, a core member of the European Union, take a special interest in ensuring our businesses do not receive discriminatory treatment," Yoon said.
On the war in Ukraine, Yoon said he and Steinmeier vowed to continue their efforts to support peace for the Ukrainian people and their return to everyday life. Steinmeier thanked South Korea for taking a strong and clear position against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Steinmeier further noted he invited Yoon to visit Germany next year, when their countries celebrate 140 years of bilateral exchanges, adding he hopes Yoon will accept the invitation.
Steinmeier also expressed his deep condolences personally and on behalf of the German people over the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 156 people in Seoul last weekend.
