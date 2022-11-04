Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired three more short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea Thursday night, the South Korean military said, about an hour after Pyongyang slammed Seoul and Washington's decision to extend joint air drills as a "very dangerous and wrong choice."
The missiles were launched from Koksan County in North Hwanghae Province at around 9:35 p.m., according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
SEOUL -- North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), believed to be a Hwasong-17, apparently ended in failure Thursday, a defense source here said, as the Kim Jong-un regime has intensified its military threats, especially amid large-scale joint air drills of South Korea and the United States.
The missile was launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 a.m. and flew about 760 kilometers at an apogee of around 1,920 km at a top speed of Mach 15, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S.-S. Korea's decision to extend air drills as 'dangerous and false choice'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday denounced South Korea and United States' decision to extend their joint combined air exercise as a "very dangerous and false choice."
"It was reported that the U.S. and South Korea decided to extend the combined air drill Vigilant Storm," Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. "It is a very dangerous and false choice."
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
SEOUL -- North Korea launched a barrage of missiles Wednesday, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the South's military. In response, South Korea's fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles into waters north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the North's firing of three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a site in or around the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 8:51 a.m. One of them landed near South Korea's territorial waters, further raising tensions around the inter-Korean border. It marked the first time since the two Koreas' division that the North sent a ballistic missile southward past the NLL.
(LEAD) N. Korea fires six more missiles toward East, Yellow Seas: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired six more missiles toward the East and Yellow Seas Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in its latest provocations after a series of missile launches earlier in the day.
The North launched the latest missiles, including suspected surface-to-air ones, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., toward the East Sea from Sondok and Sinpo areas, and toward the Yellow Sea from Kwail and Onchon areas, it said.
(2nd LD) N. Korea says S. Korea, U.S. will pay 'terrible price' if they use force
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- North Korea on Wednesday said the U.S. and South Korea will pay a terrible price should they decide to attack the North, arguing the allies' ongoing joint military drills are aimed at preparing for a potential invasion.
Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, also called on Seoul and Washington to halt what he claimed to be military provocation against Pyongyang.
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'more powerful' actions against allies' air drills
SEOUL -- North Korea warned Tuesday that it could stage "more powerful follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," citing its large-scale combined air exercise with South Korea.
A spokesman at the North's foreign ministry denounced the ongoing combined air drills by the allies, called Vigilant Storm, as "ceaseless and reckless" military provocations.
