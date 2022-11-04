Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hahoe Village #UNESCO world heritage

Fire hits thatched house in Hahoe folk village

15:36 November 04, 2022

ANDONG, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out Friday at a thatched house in Hahoe Village, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, in the southeastern city of Andong. No casualties were reported.

The fire started from the roof of a traditional guesthouse at 1:23 p.m. and was brought under control about 30 minutes later. No one resides in the house.

About 80 firefighters were sent to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the scope of damage.

The folk village in Andong, 268 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was designated as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in 2010 and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the nation.

Firefighters put out a fire at a thatched house in Hahoe Village in Andong, 268 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 4, 2022, in this photo provided by the local fire department. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK