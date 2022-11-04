Fire hits thatched house in Hahoe folk village
ANDONG, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out Friday at a thatched house in Hahoe Village, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, in the southeastern city of Andong. No casualties were reported.
The fire started from the roof of a traditional guesthouse at 1:23 p.m. and was brought under control about 30 minutes later. No one resides in the house.
About 80 firefighters were sent to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the scope of damage.
The folk village in Andong, 268 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was designated as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in 2010 and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the nation.
