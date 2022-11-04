BTS member Jin submits application to cancel delay of military enlistment
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has submitted an application with the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) to cancel his request to postpone his military conscription, according to sources Friday.
The move to revoke the delay came after Big Hit Music, the singer's management agency, announced last month that all seven members of the K-pop boy band plan to fulfill their military duties.
Jin, the oldest BTS member, could join the military as early as the end of this year. The singer, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, had his conscription delayed till the end of this year under the Military Service Act revised in 2020.
The decision came following a prolonged public debate over whether the K-pop giant should get exemptions in recognition of its contribution to improving the country's image.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
(END)