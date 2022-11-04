(LEAD) Landers take Korean Series lead over Heroes after late rally

Juan Lagares smacked a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to erase a 1-0 deficit for the Landers at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, and then they erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth to turn a tense contest into a breezy victory. Their much-maligned bullpen came through with 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball to back a strong outing by starter Oh Won-seok.