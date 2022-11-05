Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #additional cases

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 3rd day

09:48 November 05, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the third day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter season.

The country reported 40,903 new COVID-19 infections, including 57 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,801,564, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country added 39 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,354. The number of critically ill patients stood at 314, up 10 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.

The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a screening center in central Seoul on Nov. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK