Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US aircraft #joint air drills

U.S. B-1B strategic bomber to join ongoing S. Korea-U.S. drills: S. Korean Air Force

12:36 November 05, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. strategic bomber will join ongoing air drills between South Korea and the United States in the afternoon, officials here said Saturday, in an apparent show of force against North Korea's continued provocations.

The U.S. B-1B aircraft will take part in the allies' Vigilant Storm exercise taking place in the skies over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Air Force said. It did not provide other details.

The ongoing drills were originally set to end Friday but the allies decided to extend it by one day in response to the North's provocations during the training period, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

This photo, provided by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces on Oct. 23, 2022, shows the B-1B bomber at a U.S. airbase in Guam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK