U.S. B-1B strategic bomber to join ongoing S. Korea-U.S. drills: S. Korean Air Force
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. strategic bomber will join ongoing air drills between South Korea and the United States in the afternoon, officials here said Saturday, in an apparent show of force against North Korea's continued provocations.
The U.S. B-1B aircraft will take part in the allies' Vigilant Storm exercise taking place in the skies over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Air Force said. It did not provide other details.
The ongoing drills were originally set to end Friday but the allies decided to extend it by one day in response to the North's provocations during the training period, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)