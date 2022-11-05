S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken farm in a southwestern county Saturday, a local government said.
The latest case was from a farm raising about 155,000 chickens in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, the provincial government said. It added there is no poultry farm within a 500 meter radius of the farm.
The local health authorities have cordoned off the site and taken precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.
The country has reported several bird flu cases since confirming the first case in six months at a duck farm in Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 19.
