Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bird flu #suspected case

S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case

15:00 November 05, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken farm in a southwestern county Saturday, a local government said.

The latest case was from a farm raising about 155,000 chickens in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, the provincial government said. It added there is no poultry farm within a 500 meter radius of the farm.

The local health authorities have cordoned off the site and taken precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.

The country has reported several bird flu cases since confirming the first case in six months at a duck farm in Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 19.

S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case - 1

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK