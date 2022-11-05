Go to Contents
N. Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military

17:29 November 05, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) toward the Yellow Sea Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from Tongrim County in North Pyongyan Province between around 11:32 a.m. and 11:59 a.m.

The missiles flew about 130 kilometers at an apogee of 20 km with a top speed of Mach 5, it added.

The North's latest provocation came on the last day of the extended large-scale combined air drills of the South and the United States.

