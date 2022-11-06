Go to Contents
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers

23:12 November 06, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 3, 5-7; CHANGES photos; CORRECTS time in 2nd para)

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A train derailed in central Seoul on Sunday, injuring some 30 passengers, the operator said.

The derailment occurred at 8:52 p.m., when the Mugunghwa train with 275 passengers on board was entering Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).

Six railroad cars including five passenger cars ran off the tracks, it added.

The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, from Yongsan, Seoul, at 8:15 p.m.

Rescue operators check lists of injuries at Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul after a train with 275 passengers aboard derailed while entering the station on Nov. 6, 2022. (Yonhap)

Some 30 passengers were injured due to the derailment but most of them are slightly wounded, KORAIL said.

Due to the accident, train operations on the line have been delayed by more than one hour.

KORAIL said they are looking into the exact cause of the derailment.

Firefighting vehicles park at Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul after a train with 275 passengers aboard derailed while entering the station on Nov. 6, 2022. (Yonhap)

