Korean-language dailies

-- Citizens continue mourning, finding those responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Line of command crumbles; 'gross incompetence' revealed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yongsan Police Station deletes internal report concerning safety-related accidents (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yongsan Police Station deletes report concerning accidents during Halloween after crush crowd (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Police busy with evading responsibility (Segye Times)

-- Rescued miners share their 221 hours (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's GDP growth forecasts at 1 pct level in 2023 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Failure witnessed in national response to disaster (Hankyoreh)

-- Police deletes report concerning accidents in Halloween period (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't mulls fixed interest for homes worth up to 900 million won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Economists warn about speedy interest rate hike (Korea Economic Daily)

