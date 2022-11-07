(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 7)

According to the special investigation unit and media reports, Lee received a call about a possible danger in Itaewon around 9:30 p.m. when he was having a dinner. Lee arrived at Noksapyeong Station at around 10 p.m., just 10 minutes by foot from the scene, but he insisted on moving by his car, even though the district at the time was under a heavy traffic jam. As a result, his car made a detour from the subway station, resulting in a late arrival near the police substation.