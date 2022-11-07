(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 7)

The chief of Yongsan Police Station, which covers the Itaewon area, reported the accident to the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency belatedly ― one hour and 21 minutes after the mishap occurred. A senior officer at the agency, who was in charge of the emergency situation monitoring, was out of the office at the time of the deadly crowd crush. She is accused of having made a belated report to the Seoul policy chief and to the situation room of the NPA.