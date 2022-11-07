Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:01 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Sunny 70

Incheon 15/08 Sunny 70

Suwon 16/05 Sunny 70

Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 70

Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 10

Jeju 19/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 10

Busan 19/09 Sunny 10

(END)

