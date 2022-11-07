Shinsegae Q3 net profit down 50 pct to 94.5 bln won
13:36 November 07, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 94.5 billion won (US$67.3 million), down 50 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 153 billion won, up 49.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17.3 percent to 1.95 trillion won.
The operating profit was 14.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keyword