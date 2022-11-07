Shinsegae International Q3 net profit up 66.7 pct to 16.3 bln won
13:41 November 07, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 16.3 billion won (US$11.6 million), up 66.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 71 percent on-year to 24.2 billion won. Sales increased 10.6 percent to 387.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 22.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
