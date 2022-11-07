Go to Contents
DSME wins 354.2 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

13:55 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it has bagged a 354.2 billion-won (US$252 million) order to build one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an Oceanian shipper.

DSME will deliver the vessel to the undisclosed shipping company by the end of 2026, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

DSME, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog, has clinched $10.14 billion worth of orders to build 37 LNG carriers, six container ships and one offshore plant so far this year.

The amount accounts for 114 percent of its yearly target of $8.9 billion, marking the second straight year that DSME orders have exceeded its yearly goal.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) on Nov. 7, 2022, shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by DSME. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


