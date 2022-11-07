Go to Contents
CJ Logistics Q3 net income up 52.2 pct to 60.2 bln won

17:20 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 60.2 billion won (US$43 million), up 52.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 107.7 billion won, up 2.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.4 percent to 3.11 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 42.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
